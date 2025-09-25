U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF $SCHP

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,146 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 115,900.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Abound Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $26.96 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $25.68 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day moving average is $26.60.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

