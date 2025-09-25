U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. $KGS

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kodiak Gas Services were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KGS. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,648,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 58.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,983,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,979,000 after acquiring an additional 730,180 shares in the last quarter. Think Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the first quarter worth $23,678,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the first quarter valued at $19,784,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,824,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,638,000 after purchasing an additional 476,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KGS opened at $35.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.72 and its 200 day moving average is $34.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 1.34. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.37 and a 1-year high of $50.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Kodiak Gas Services ( NYSE:KGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $322.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.10 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Gas Services declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Kodiak Gas Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on KGS. Mizuho raised their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Kodiak Gas Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

Featured Articles

