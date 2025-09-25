U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR $BHP

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 56.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,754 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 21,815 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BHP. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on BHP shares. Macquarie lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Argus downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

BHP Group Stock Up 0.4%

BHP stock opened at $53.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.67 and a 200-day moving average of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.46. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $39.73 and a one year high of $63.21.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $1.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 441.0%. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.86%.

About BHP Group

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.