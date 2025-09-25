U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 405.5% in the second quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $90.40 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $76.92 and a twelve month high of $99.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.96 and its 200 day moving average is $89.43. The company has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.