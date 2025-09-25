U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF $HERO

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HERO. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Global View Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the first quarter worth $661,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 111.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 14,557 shares during the period. 82.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global X Video Games & Esports ETF alerts:

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HERO opened at $33.35 on Thursday. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 52-week low of $22.03 and a 52-week high of $34.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.90.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Profile

The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Video Games & Esports index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies in video games and esports industry. HERO was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HERO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.