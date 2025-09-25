U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF $HERO

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HERO. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Global View Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the first quarter worth $661,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 111.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 14,557 shares during the period. 82.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HERO opened at $33.35 on Thursday. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 52-week low of $22.03 and a 52-week high of $34.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.90.
Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Profile
The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Video Games & Esports index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies in video games and esports industry. HERO was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
