U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 10,736 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 64.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,736 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,603,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,959,000 after buying an additional 738,441 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,776,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36,358.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 589,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,364,000 after acquiring an additional 587,919 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,305,000 after purchasing an additional 480,314 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,160,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,022,000 after purchasing an additional 451,169 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.2%

VIG opened at $215.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.41. The company has a market capitalization of $97.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $169.32 and a 52 week high of $217.32.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

