U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 135 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. $FI

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 568.2% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Fiserv from $225.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $268.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.36.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.4%

FI stock opened at $130.29 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.22 and a 12 month high of $238.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.45 and its 200 day moving average is $169.83. The company has a market capitalization of $70.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.