U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 155 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,514 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1,368.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 37,265 shares during the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Aegis Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 42,159 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 10,009 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William R. Jellison bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.37 per share, for a total transaction of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $461,850. This represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,621.70. The trade was a 19.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE MDT opened at $95.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.39 and its 200-day moving average is $88.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $79.29 and a one year high of $96.25.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 78.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Wall Street Zen upgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 target price (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.27.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

