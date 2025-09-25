U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,978 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October $POCT

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 8.6% in the first quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

POCT opened at $43.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.37 and its 200 day moving average is $40.53. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $35.52 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.75 million, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.37.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.