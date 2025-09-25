U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,131 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. $URI

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,386 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 77,674.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 887,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,138,000 after acquiring an additional 886,266 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $402,291,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in United Rentals by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,093,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $685,488,000 after purchasing an additional 541,579 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 849,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $532,561,000 after buying an additional 190,007 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 661,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,406,000 after buying an additional 120,449 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI opened at $935.70 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $525.91 and a one year high of $980.53. The company has a market cap of $60.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $908.97 and a 200-day moving average of $755.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.54 by ($0.07). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on URI shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $780.00 to $835.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $786.00 to $952.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $760.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $900.00 price target on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $908.25.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

