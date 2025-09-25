U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,286 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF $IYC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYC. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 252.2% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYC opened at $104.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.80 and a 200 day moving average of $96.18. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.13. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $77.66 and a 12-month high of $106.42.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.