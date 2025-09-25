U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 231 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ehrlich Financial Group increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $209.14 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $160.23 and a 1 year high of $219.01. The firm has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.40.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

