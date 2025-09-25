U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,377 Shares of Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,377 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,881,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,135,043,000 after buying an additional 4,155,522 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 6.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,437,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,510,586,000 after acquiring an additional 736,533 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 276.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,795,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,425,754,000 after acquiring an additional 7,931,018 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Valero Energy by 34.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,905,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $647,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,196 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $529,864,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wolfe Research cut Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of VLO opened at $171.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.92. The stock has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. Valero Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $173.76.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 0.62%.Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 188.33%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

