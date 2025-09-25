U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,391 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF $IXC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,391 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 13,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 15,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 93.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $42.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.57. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $33.89 and a 52 week high of $43.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

