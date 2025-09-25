U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 9,061 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,061 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter worth $717,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 392.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 52,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,239,000 after buying an additional 41,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 23,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Trading Down 0.5%

AWK stock opened at $136.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.32. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.74 and a fifty-two week high of $155.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.69.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 21.91%.The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. Analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 59.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on American Water Works from $156.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Argus increased their target price on American Water Works from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on American Water Works from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on American Water Works from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $141.13.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

