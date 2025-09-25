U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 47.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,563 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 126.9% during the first quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 69.0% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $37,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on WM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Waste Management from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Melius started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Waste Management from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.17.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.6%

WM stock opened at $219.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.56. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.69 and a 12 month high of $242.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.96%.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.