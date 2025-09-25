U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in ProShares Short S&P 500 $SH

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,125 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P 500 were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SH. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P 500 in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P 500 by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter worth $164,000.

ProShares Short S&P 500 Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SH opened at $37.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.51. ProShares Short S&P 500 has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $51.37.

ProShares Short S&P 500 Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

