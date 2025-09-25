U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Peabody Energy Corporation $BTU

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,362 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Peabody Energy worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 72,693 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 70.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 33.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,726 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Peabody Energy by 315.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,125 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on BTU shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Peabody Energy Stock Up 8.3%

Shares of NYSE BTU opened at $25.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.64. Peabody Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $29.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The coal producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 3.43%.The company had revenue of $890.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Corporation will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is presently 29.13%.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

