UBS Group AG $UBS Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,581 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 217,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,344,000 after buying an additional 15,042 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in UBS Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Systrade AG lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Systrade AG now owns 625,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,939,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Stock Down 1.3%

UBS opened at $41.55 on Thursday. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $42.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $133.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. UBS Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Zacks Research raised shares of UBS Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of UBS Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Report on UBS Group

UBS Group Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.