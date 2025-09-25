UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 151 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. $SIGI

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 398.7% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas A. Mccarthy purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.42 per share, with a total value of $193,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 18,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,315.32. This represents a 15.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.72 per share, for a total transaction of $151,440.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,337.40. This trade represents a 8.59% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 10,602 shares of company stock valued at $817,440. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $78.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.75 and a 12-month high of $103.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.44.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.24). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.10) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Selective Insurance Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

See Also

