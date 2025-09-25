UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 1,809 Shares of Matador Resources Company $MTDR

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 320.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,373 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth $885,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 23,302 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Christopher P. Calvert purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.77 per share, with a total value of $47,770.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,375. This trade represents a 2.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William Thomas Elsener acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.46 per share, with a total value of $29,076.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 112,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,863.74. This trade represents a 0.54% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 11,380 shares of company stock worth $549,188 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $47.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. Matador Resources Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $64.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.52 and a 200-day moving average of $46.85.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The energy company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.24. Matador Resources had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $895.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources Company will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTDR shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. TD Cowen upgraded Matador Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Matador Resources from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.27.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

