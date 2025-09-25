UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 78 Shares of Acuity, Inc. $AYI

UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 31.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Acuity were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AYI. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Acuity by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Acuity by 2,923.1% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity during the fourth quarter worth $8,601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Acuity from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Acuity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Acuity from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Acuity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.60.

Acuity Stock Performance

Shares of AYI opened at $340.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $321.52 and a 200-day moving average of $284.39. Acuity, Inc. has a one year low of $216.81 and a one year high of $349.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Acuity (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The electronics maker reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Acuity had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 9.63%.Acuity’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acuity, Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Acuity

In other Acuity news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 6,000 shares of Acuity stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.04, for a total transaction of $1,806,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,628,243.84. The trade was a 24.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.30, for a total transaction of $1,230,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,115.40. This represents a 38.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Featured Stories

