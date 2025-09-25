UMB Bank n.a. Boosts Position in Fluor Corporation $FLR

UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 288.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,956 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fluor by 4,097.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,332,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,568 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fluor by 43.4% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,646,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,350 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,276,000 after purchasing an additional 962,382 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,838,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,308,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLR. Zacks Research cut Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fluor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Fluor from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Fluor in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Fluor from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

Shares of FLR stock opened at $43.79 on Thursday. Fluor Corporation has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $60.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.23.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). Fluor had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Fluor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.950-2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fluor Corporation will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman David E. Constable sold 38,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $2,011,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 792,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,272,526.97. This represents a 4.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

