UMB Bank n.a. Buys 101 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. $NXST

UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 18.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 830.3% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 2,293.8% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 62.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2,126.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 186.7% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $199.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.66 and a 1 year high of $223.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.11. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $206.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

