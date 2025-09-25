UMB Bank n.a. Buys 1,329 Shares of Flowserve Corporation $FLS

UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 176.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Flowserve by 5.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,856,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,185,000 after acquiring an additional 248,273 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,741,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,897,000 after purchasing an additional 173,528 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,443,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,332,000 after purchasing an additional 75,374 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter worth $111,598,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 6.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,954,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,451,000 after purchasing an additional 122,161 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $532,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 37,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,571.12. This trade represents a 21.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $55.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.52 and its 200 day moving average is $50.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.29. Flowserve Corporation has a 1-year low of $37.34 and a 1-year high of $65.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 18.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 38.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Flowserve from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.78.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

