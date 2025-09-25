UMB Bank n.a. Cuts Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth about $212,131,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 221.6% during the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 325,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,159,000 after purchasing an additional 224,578 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 675.8% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 121,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,009,000 after purchasing an additional 105,807 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 9.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,186,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,596,000 after purchasing an additional 102,015 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 41,658.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 93,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,501,000 after purchasing an additional 93,316 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Price Performance

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $497.32 on Thursday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.05 and a 12 month high of $506.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $457.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.10. Medpace had a return on equity of 67.66% and a net margin of 18.74%.The business had revenue of $603.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.760-14.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Medpace news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 57,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,600,000. This trade represents a 14.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 48,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.69, for a total transaction of $21,901,093.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 962,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,803,569.35. This represents a 4.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,266 shares of company stock valued at $74,111,427 over the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MEDP shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $366.00 price objective (up from $283.00) on shares of Medpace in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research cut Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on Medpace from $328.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Rothschild Redb cut Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $422.27.

Medpace Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

See Also

