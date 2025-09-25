UMB Bank n.a. Cuts Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW

UMB Bank n.a. cut its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 33.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $501,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 111.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $121.04 on Thursday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.50 and a twelve month high of $137.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.40. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.64%.The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Arrow Electronics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.160-2.360 EPS. Analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ARW. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $115.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Electronics

In other Arrow Electronics news, CEO Sean J. Kerins acquired 8,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $114.91 per share, for a total transaction of $991,673.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 122,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,065,903.28. This trade represents a 7.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading

