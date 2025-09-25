UMB Bank n.a. Grows Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. $PNFP

UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 15.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.6% during the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In related news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.73 per share, for a total transaction of $89,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 105,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,426,136.50. This represents a 0.96% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Kennedy Thompson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.65 per share, for a total transaction of $856,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 28,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,061.80. This trade represents a 54.43% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,079. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $95.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.98. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.07. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.57 and a fifty-two week high of $131.91.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $504.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.27 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.50.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

