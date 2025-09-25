UMB Bank n.a. Grows Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 889 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 66,346 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 412.1% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,799 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,682,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on FANG. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $221.00 to $212.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diamondback Energy news, Chairman Travis D. Stice sold 20,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $2,913,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 102,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,586,306. This represents a 16.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $144.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.51 and a 200-day moving average of $141.78. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.00 and a 52-week high of $200.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.