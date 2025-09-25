UMB Bank n.a. Grows Stock Holdings in Targa Resources, Inc. $TRGP

UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at about $544,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 29.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the second quarter worth about $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

TRGP opened at $172.36 on Thursday. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.30 and a 52 week high of $218.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.25. The firm has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.92. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 8.99%.The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $189.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded Targa Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.27.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

