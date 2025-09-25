UMB Bank n.a. Has $106,000 Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 150.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 675 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in IQVIA by 436.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 295.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 66.1% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on IQV. UBS Group upped their price target on IQVIA from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $209.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.64.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $181.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.65 and a 1-year high of $238.56.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 7.88%.The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750-12.050 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Keriann Cherofsky sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.53, for a total transaction of $105,149.97. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,352.30. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 5,800 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total transaction of $1,102,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165,178.90. This represents a 17.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

