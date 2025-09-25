UMB Bank n.a. Has $118,000 Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV $BUD

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,719 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,678 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,991 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,131 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BUD opened at $59.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $45.94 and a one year high of $72.13. The company has a market cap of $116.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.05 and a 200-day moving average of $64.88.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 12.16%.Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BUD. Morningstar raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

