UMB Bank n.a. Has $121,000 Stock Holdings in Wintrust Financial Corporation $WTFC

UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 978 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,264.7% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 52.9% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $131.73 on Thursday. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $89.10 and a 1 year high of $142.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.87.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $670.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.43 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wintrust Financial news, insider Edward J. Wehmer acquired 3,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.35 per share, with a total value of $103,265.65. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 3,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,265.65. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David A. Dykstra sold 14,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $1,965,321.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 182,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,965,818.24. The trade was a 7.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.31.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

