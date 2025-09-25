UMB Bank n.a. Has $95,000 Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 33,774,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,621,247,000 after buying an additional 2,336,844 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,390,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,358,571,000 after purchasing an additional 171,281 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 4,062,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $315,258,000 after buying an additional 32,302 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,992,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $232,243,000 after acquiring an additional 397,327 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,577,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,447,000 after acquiring an additional 32,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of IFF opened at $62.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of -40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.79 and its 200-day moving average is $73.16. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $106.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.48%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -103.23%.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, CEO J Erik Fyrwald bought 15,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.95 per share, with a total value of $993,735.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 77,370 shares in the company, valued at $5,025,181.50. This represents a 24.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg purchased 15,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.80 per share, with a total value of $1,001,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 15,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,160. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.80.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Featured Stories

