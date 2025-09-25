UMB Bank n.a. Increases Stock Position in Textron Inc. $TXT

UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 124.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Textron were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXT. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,403,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 128.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,113,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,416,000 after purchasing an additional 626,346 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Textron by 5.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,166,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $590,059,000 after buying an additional 433,567 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Textron by 110.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 442,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,960,000 after buying an additional 232,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 6,952.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 217,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,744,000 after buying an additional 214,816 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXT. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Textron from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.45.

Textron Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Textron stock opened at $82.74 on Thursday. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.70 and a 1-year high of $91.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.21.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Textron had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 5.80%.The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Textron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Textron news, EVP Julie G. Duffy sold 28,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $2,265,457.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,216.88. The trade was a 43.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

