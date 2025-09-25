UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 24 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. $KNSL

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 59,220.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 309,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,423,000 after acquiring an additional 308,540 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth $125,003,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 401.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 201,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,961,000 after purchasing an additional 161,132 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter worth $76,235,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 39.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 460,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,204,000 after purchasing an additional 131,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $428.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $449.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $461.80. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $405.00 and a twelve month high of $531.79.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.37. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $458.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KNSL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $429.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $543.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $432.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $505.80.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

