UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 27 Shares of TopBuild Corp. $BLD

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,738,000. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC bought a new position in TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at $75,604,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in TopBuild by 167,622.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 150,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,032,000 after purchasing an additional 150,860 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild in the first quarter worth $41,377,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 32.3% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 386,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,992,000 after purchasing an additional 94,389 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLD. Seaport Res Ptn raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $347.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $375.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $344.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $370.00 price objective on TopBuild and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.67.

In other news, insider Jeff M. Krestancic sold 373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $154,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 4,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,610. This represents a 7.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 7,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.19, for a total transaction of $3,051,646.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 73,225 shares in the company, valued at $30,402,287.75. This represents a 9.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,663 shares of company stock valued at $5,709,488 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $393.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $408.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.83. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $266.26 and a 52-week high of $445.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.61.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $0.24. TopBuild had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 11.40%.The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. TopBuild has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

