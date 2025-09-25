UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 331 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.2% during the first quarter. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 8,015 shares in the last quarter. Bastion Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth about $3,585,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 821,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,654,000 after acquiring an additional 60,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,471,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,493,000 after purchasing an additional 85,508 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Stephanie Stahl sold 1,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $118,879.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,089 shares in the company, valued at $410,208.48. The trade was a 22.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Dollar Tree from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 21st. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.29.

DLTR opened at $95.90 on Thursday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.49 and a fifty-two week high of $118.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.42 and a 200 day moving average of $93.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.39. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a positive return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.320-5.720 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

