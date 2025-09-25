UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 563 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 43.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,138.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 830.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 0.2%

SWK stock opened at $75.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.94. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.91 and a 12 month high of $110.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.16.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.15%.Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.550-4.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 105.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWK has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.40.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

