UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 58 Shares of Fabrinet $FN

UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 456 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 44.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in Fabrinet by 4.9% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Illumine Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Illumine Investment Management LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $234.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.33.

FN stock opened at $367.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $335.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.71. Fabrinet has a one year low of $148.55 and a one year high of $397.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $909.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Fabrinet has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.750-2.900 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.48, for a total transaction of $1,181,481.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,165.12. This represents a 33.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.15, for a total value of $5,044,195.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 13,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,966,062.45. This represents a 50.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,049 shares of company stock valued at $9,360,401. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

