UMB Bank n.a. Sells 1,074 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth about $28,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 64.2% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,872.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total transaction of $139,620.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 133,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,234,172.62. This represents a 2.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLPI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.85.

Get Our Latest Report on GLPI

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $45.74 on Thursday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.48 and a 12-month high of $52.27. The company has a current ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.73.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 46.32% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.850-3.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.93%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Free Report)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.