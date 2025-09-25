UMB Bank n.a. Sells 195 Shares of Docusign Inc. $DOCU

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its position in Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Docusign were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Docusign by 372.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,826,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,269 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign in the 1st quarter valued at $87,477,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Docusign by 809.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,167,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,962 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Docusign during the 1st quarter worth $50,459,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Docusign by 251.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 734,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,795,000 after buying an additional 525,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter Solvik sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 135,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,020,414.44. This trade represents a 9.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Chatwani sold 13,817 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $1,148,192.70. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 71,162 shares in the company, valued at $5,913,562.20. The trade was a 16.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,533 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,028 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOCU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Docusign from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Docusign in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Docusign from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Docusign from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

Docusign Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $84.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.38. Docusign Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.33 and a 1 year high of $107.86. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 63.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $800.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.35 million. Docusign had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Docusign has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Docusign declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

