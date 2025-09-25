UMB Bank n.a. Sells 933 Shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR $BHP

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its position in shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,125 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 52,296 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the second quarter worth about $68,953,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,593 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 10,046 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 25.3% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $53.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.28. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $39.73 and a 52-week high of $63.21. The company has a market cap of $135.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 441.0%. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.86%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BHP shares. Macquarie downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Argus cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

