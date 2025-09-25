UMB Bank n.a. Takes Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 239.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.75 on Thursday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.65 and a 12-month high of $51.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.58.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

