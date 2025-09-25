United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 55.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 50.6% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of UAL opened at $101.39 on Thursday. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $52.00 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.06. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $15.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. United Airlines has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.000-11.000 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 20,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,844,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 62,358 shares in the company, valued at $5,750,654.76. This trade represents a 24.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kate Gebo sold 6,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $620,408.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 69,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,759,257.86. The trade was a 8.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,791 shares of company stock valued at $9,992,318. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UAL

About United Airlines

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.