United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 55.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 50.6% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of UAL opened at $101.39 on Thursday. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $52.00 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65.
In other United Airlines news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 20,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,844,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 62,358 shares in the company, valued at $5,750,654.76. This trade represents a 24.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kate Gebo sold 6,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $620,408.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 69,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,759,257.86. The trade was a 8.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,791 shares of company stock valued at $9,992,318. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.57.
United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.
