Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS Stake Raised by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,440 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 49.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 203 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Universal Health Services from $259.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Stephens raised Universal Health Services to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group set a $227.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.08.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of UHS stock opened at $199.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.29. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.33 and a twelve month high of $242.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $5.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.50. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Universal Health Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.000-21.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.21%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

