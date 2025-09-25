Upstart Holdings, Inc. $UPST Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Upstart by 23.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Upstart by 385.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 20.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 71.2% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UPST shares. Stephens began coverage on Upstart in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Upstart to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.08.

Upstart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $60.61 on Thursday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.40 and a 52-week high of $96.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -757.63 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.55.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $257.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.35 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Upstart has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Paul Gu sold 5,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,147,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,706,373.16. This trade represents a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 6,533 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $457,701.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 24,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,087.38. This trade represents a 20.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,414 shares of company stock valued at $10,709,482. 16.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Further Reading

