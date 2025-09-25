Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF $VSS Shares Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 413.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VSS stock opened at $141.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.91. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $102.76 and a 1-year high of $145.33.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

