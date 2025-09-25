Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB Shares Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTEB. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 314.4% in the 1st quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,295,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,088,000 after buying an additional 1,741,949 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,163,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 21,689,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,258,000 after acquiring an additional 912,969 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,497,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,760,000 after acquiring an additional 857,098 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,630,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,768,000 after purchasing an additional 792,628 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.04. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.02 and a one year high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

