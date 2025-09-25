Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 171.5% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 121.5% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $72.91 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $54.98 and a 52-week high of $74.21. The firm has a market cap of $101.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a $0.3597 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

